Moderate intensity earthquake jolts Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 1 (IANS) A moderate intensity earthquake jolted Kashmir on Saturday although no report of any casualty or damage to property has been received from anywhere so far.



An official of the Disaster Management Department said: "A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 6.45 p.m. today.



"The coordinates of the earthquake are latitude 36.55 degrees north and longitude 71.20 degrees east.



"The epicentre of the earthquake was in Afghanistan-Tajikistan region. It was located 216 kms deep inside the crust of earth."



The earthquake was felt at some places in the Valley.



Seismologically, Kashmir is situated in a highly earthquake prone region. Past temblors have wrought havoc here.



On October 8, 2005 an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.



--IANS

sq/vd