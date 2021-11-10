Model Rajkanya Baruah's car accident victim Joseph Marak dies in Guwahati

Guwahati, Nov 10 (IANS) Model and 2016 Miss India finalist Rajkanya Baruah's car accident victim Joseph Marak died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday, police said.



Baruah, who critically hit eight roadside construction workers on October 1 in Guwahati while driving her car allegedly at a high speed during Covid-19 induced night curfew and in an inebriated condition, was rearrested on October 6.



Police said that Joseph, a resident of neighbouring Meghalaya, was undergoing treatment since October 2 at the GMCH after he, along with his colleagues, met with the road mishap.



The GMCH sources said that Joseph, who was the only earning member of his family, had lost one of his legs in the accident and his other leg too had to be amputated.



Baruah was granted bail from the police station within 12-hours after she caused the mishap at GS Road, near Rukminigaon but rearrested on October 6 after the controversy of granting bail to the 29-year-old model.



A medical report of the GMCH stating her good health condition led to the rearrest. The police drew criticism for registering a weak case against Baruah under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had ordered a probe on the role of the police personnel, some of whom were subsequently punished. On October 1, the model, who was allegedly drunk, reportedly drove her Chevrolet car at high speed while returning home after attending a party in a hotel in Guwahati's Khanapara area.



