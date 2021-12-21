Mock drills to be held at Covid facilities in UP

Lucknow, Dec 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has directed commissioners and district magistrates across the state to conduct mock drills at health facilities.



This is designed to assess Covid preparedness in view of an increasing number of Omicron cases in the country and will include availability of beds, equipment, oxygen, ventilators in the state.



"All district magistrates must personally inspect hospitals and take measures accordingly," the chief secretary said.



He said the public address systems and integrated control rooms should also be activated without any delay.



The chief secretary also asked the officials to enforce the fixed protocol for international flights and ensure compliance of masking and social distancing norms. He told them to see to it that people who had not taken any vaccine shots, got one at the earliest.



The chief secretary also reviewed arrangements in the cow protection centres and night shelters. Tiwari asked district magistrates to ensure weekly physical inspection of these places. No human beings and cattle should die due to the cold wave, he warned.



Meanwhile, the chief secretary said that the government had decided to observe 'good governance week' from December 20 to 25 with a view to improving public service delivery.



Commissioners and district magistrates have been asked to ensure that public complaints were disposed of quickly and to the satisfaction of the complainants. He asked the officials to send a report on works that would be done during the good governance week to the department of general administration.





