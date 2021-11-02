MNF candidate leading in Mizoram Tuirial Assembly seat

Aizawl, Nov 2 (IANS) The ruling Mizo National Front candidate K. Laldawngliana is leading in the Tuirial Assembly constituency over his Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) nominee, officials said.



The counting of votes is underway on Tuesday in the Kolasib Government College.



The bypoll to the Tuirial Assembly constituency in Kolasib district bordering Assam was held on October 30 following the death of sitting legislator Andrew H. Thangliana of the ZPM.



Over 81.29 per cent of the 18,582 eligible voters cast their votes in the bypoll to decide the fate of four candidates.



