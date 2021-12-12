MMA champs Chael Sonnen, Donald Cerrone, Quinton Jackson, Weston Cage to star in 'Mojave Diamonds'

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) MMA stars Chael Sonnen, Donald Cerrone and Quinton Jackson are coming together for the action-thriller 'Mojave Diamonds', where they will star alongside Weston Cage.



The film, written and directed by Asif Akbar of 'Commando' fame, will tell the story of an underground fighter and his two estranged brothers.



The brothers set off on a mission to rescue their family who are kidnapped by a crime syndicate following the stealing of $50 million in illegal diamonds emanating from a failed transport through the Mojave desert.



With Al Bravo Films producing and Premiere Entertainment Group catering to world sales, the film is set to go on floors next week with major filming portions in Las Vegas and the deserts of southern Nevada, reports Deadline.



While former MMA star Chael Sonnen has previously appeared in movies including 'Grudge Match' and 'Here Comes the Boom', Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has an array of movies and shows like 'The Midnight Meat Train', 'Confessions of a Pit Fighter' and 'The A-Team' to his credit.



As for Donald Cerronem he has worked with Akbar in 'Commando' and the upcoming film 'Terror On The Prairie'. Weston Cage has featured in 'D-Day: Battle Of Omaha Beach', 'Get Done', 'Lord Of War', 'Rage' and 'Vengeance: A Love Story'.



--IANS

aa/kr