Mithun Chakraborty plays pranks on 'Dance+ Season 6'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen playing pranks and shaking-a-leg on the dance reality show 'Dance+ Season 6'.



Contestant Shivanshu Soni, who was pranked by him, shares his experience and how he felt when Mithun told him that he is upset with him.



He says: "My blood ran cold when Dada pranked me by acting like he was upset with me. To have upset India's biggest star that I was meeting for the very first time, made my heart skip a beat."



"But in the end, it was just a prank, and to have him around and be so candid as well was such an honor. We learned so much from him. I am utterly thankful to the makers of the show for getting him on the show and I am hoping I can maybe even work with him someday," adds Shivanshu.



The dance reality show, 'Dance+ Season 6' has different teams of contestants with each having a captain including Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak, and Salman Yusuff Khan. Choreographer Remo D' Souza is called the super judge on the show.



'Dance+ Season 6' airs on Star Plus.



--IANS

ila/dc

