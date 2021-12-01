Mission Yuva Samruddhi task force proposes career guidance centre in K'taka

Bengaluru, Dec 1 (IANS) The task force formed under 'Mission Yuva Samruddhi' to create 1 crore employments in five years on Wednesday recommended to set up a 'Karnataka Career Guidance Centre of Excellence', similar to the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).



In a meeting chaired by C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT and Skill Development, the task force submitted its interim report and stated that the final report will be ready in 10 days.



This independent body having the objective of improving the employability and skill sets of the youth is expected to be set up in the public-private partnership (PPP) model.



The task force felt the need for having a career guidance centre of excellence, as there is such systematic body in the state as of now.



Multiple models are in existence and there is a need to create a common framework for career guidance, from school to college to employment, it pointed out.



"To impart digital skills and 21st century skills framework to students of Classes 6-12, the task force has suggested launching an initiative across the state and to facilitate this, the Department of Education/PU Board/ITIs should sign MOUs with the UNICEF. Digital skills for PUC/vocational students should be piloted in the Kalika Kendras set up by the RDPR at the gram panchayats," Narayan said.



A course on entrepreneurship development at the graduation level under NEP should be introduced, and VTU/KSHEC should set up a working group to create a curriculum and institutionalise it across all universities, the task force said.



--IANS

mka/arm