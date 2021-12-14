Missing woman's body found in neighbour's septic tank

Amroha, Dec 14 (IANS) The body of a 52-year-old woman, who had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on December 8, has been recovered from a septic tank of her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.



After Rajesh Devi went missing, her family had lodged a complaint.



Amroha Superintendent of Police Poonam formed a team to crack the case.



The police got clues from a local who claimed to have last seen the woman with her neighbour.



The SP said: "The accused had a monetary dispute with Rajesh Devi. He had called her to his house and a heated argument ensued between them. The accused then strangled her with the help of his wife Sarvesh Devi, son Sunil Kumar and daughter-in-law Manisha. They dumped the body in a septic tank to hide his crime."



The accused has confessed to his crime, the SP said.



A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).



