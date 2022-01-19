Missing woman software employee found dead in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Jan 19 (IANS) A woman techie, who was missing from her residence in Guntur since Sunday, has been found dead in Vijayawada under suspicious circumstances, police said.



The body of an unidentified woman was found by the roadside at Shikhamani Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Initially, police registered a case of death of an unidentified woman. Later, the body was identified as that of Tanuja (30) who was missing from her residence since Sunday.



Tanuja was an employee of a software company in Bengaluru and had been working from home in Guntur for more than a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.



The woman had left her house on Sunday and when she did not return till the next day, her parents lodged a complaint at Nagarampalem police station. The police had registered a missing case and took up investigation.



The photograph of the missing techie circulated to police stations in surrounding districts matched with the body of the woman found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vijayawada.



As the body bore no injuries, it did not appear to be a case of accident. Two Town police station registered a case and took up the investigation.



Since the woman had relatives in Vijayawada, police believe that she might have arrived in the city to meet them. A police officer said they were probing the case from all angles.



Tanuja married Manikantha, also a software employee, in 2018. They have a son.



