Missing tourist guide's body found in J&K's Gulmarg

Srinagar, Jan 27 (IANS) The body of a tourist guide was found on Thursday, a day after he went missing near J&K's Gulmarg ski resort, police said.



Police sources said the body of Firdous Ahmad Bhat, of Katipora village of Tangmarg tehsil was found in Drang area of Gulmarg.



Reports said the tourist guide was accompanying a group of tourists on trekking from Kongdori to Gulmarg.



"The guide halted on the way while asking the tourists to continue the trek. The tourists informed the police after they failed to trace him.



"A rescue operation was launched to trace the missing person. His body has been recovered and the family has been informed. The body will be handed over to the family after completing the legal formalities," a police source said.



