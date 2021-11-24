Missing Mohali doctor found in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) A doctor who went missing from Mohali three days ago, was found in the national capital on Wednesday, an official said.



According to the official, the missing doctor Amit Chhabra's parents arrived at the Connaught Place Police Station and informed that their 44-year-old son had been missing from Mohali since November 21.



The parents said that Amit had been mentally disturbed since the Covid-19 pandemic due to non functioning of his hospital.



The parents had lodged a missing complaint at Mohali.



A day ago, they received information that their son was possibly seen at Connaught Place.



Based on this information, they came to the Connaught Place Police Station where they shared their ordeal with the police.



The police, at around 3.15 a.m., began their search operation.



Soon, after searching the whole area, the missing doctor was traced and was found staying at the Raen basera in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib.



"I thank the Delhi Police from the core of my heart for rescuing my child," Amit's mother said.



--IANS

uj/ksk/







