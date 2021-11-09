Missing mare traced, handed over to owner

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 9 (IANS) The Rampur police have managed to trace Congress district president, farmers' cell, Nazish Khan's missing mare.



The four-year-old mare had gone missing on Friday.



As many as three police teams had been deputed to find the mare after Khan had lodged an online complaint in the matter on Twitter and tagged officials concerned to take action.



In the complaint, Khan mentioned that he had bought the mare for Rs 80,000. It was tied behind a mill at Topkhana Gate near Hazratpur Square when it disappeared on the night of November 5.



Virendra Singh, sub-inspector, Kotwali police station, Rampur, said, "The missing mare was recovered from Kashipur Anga village after three people suspected of being involved in the matter were interrogated. As of now, nobody has been arrested."



Khan thanked police for finding his mare whom he termed as a 'family member'.



Khan's confidence in the Rampur cops' ability to trace missing animals seems to have surged after they successfully traced Samajwadi Party leader and former cabinet minister Azam Khan's seven buffaloes from Pasiyapur dairy in January 2014 and later, a pet dog of the then district magistrate Amit Kishor in less than 24 hours.



