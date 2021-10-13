Missing BSF Jawaan's body found, son held

Bulandshahr (UP), Oct 13 (IANS) The highly decomposed body of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was recovered from a well near his home in Bulandshahr district.



The jawan had gone missing almost seven months ago.



Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bulandshahr, Santosh Singh, said, "After interrogating several people, we started tracking his phone. The strange part was that the last location of Rampal on the night of his disappearance (March 30) was his home. Even his son's phone location was at home while he had told us that he had dropped his father to Hapur. This raised doubts on their statements and when interrogated, the son confessed the crime."



Rampal Singh, 57, had come home this year on March 29. He had taken leave to meet his family members before joining duty in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. But he never reported back to his battalion.



The deceased's brother, Jitendra Singh, approached the Augata police station in Bulandshahr to file a complaint about the missing of his brother. He had expressed doubt that his sons may have been involved in his disappearance.



"His sons had also filed a police complaint about the disappearance of their father on May 29. We have been investigating the matter since then," the SSP said.



The son, during interrogation, said that he and his brother had allegedly killed their father and dumped the body in the well. They suspected that the father was "keeping an evil eye on his elder daughter-in-law".



The younger son and his friend have been arrested.



