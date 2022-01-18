Missing Bangladeshi actress found dead

By Sumi Khan

Dhaka, Jan 18 (IANS) Bangladeshi actress Raima Islam Shimu, who was reported missing a few days ago, was found dead in the outskirts of Dhaka, police said.





Her body was found inside a sack near the Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj on Monday.



Shimu's relatives had filed a complaint at the Kalabagan Police Station on Sunday after she went missing.



After being informed by locals, a team of police from the Keraniganj Model Station recovered the body.



A top police official said the body has been sent to the Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital (SSMCH) for autopsy, adding that an investigation is underway.



The 45-year-old actress made her debut with the film 'Bartaman' in 1998. She has since worked in as many as 25 films.



She was an associate member of the Bangladesh Film Artistes Association.



In addition to films, she also worked in TV dramas and produced as well.



