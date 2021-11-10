Missing baby: Mother wants Govt to take custody

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 10 (IANS) A young Kerala couple, who has been fighting to get back their child allegedly given away to adoptive parents, on Wednesday expressed fear for the safety of their child and requested the state government to keep the baby in its custody till the court case is on.



Twenty-two-year-old SFI activist Anupama, granddaughter of one of the topmost yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital, and her husband Ajith-- approached the State Police chief and the Child Welfare Committee in this regard.



The couple was forced to approach the media, after their pleas to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state police chief, their party leaders and several other agencies went in vain. It was only after the media took up the case, that the government and the police began to act.



According to sources, the Child Welfare Committee had allegedly given away the baby boy of the couple to an Andhra Pradesh couple for adoption last year.



In their latest complaint, the young couple expressed fear that the adoptive parents might take the child outside the country and hence the Kerala government should keep the infant in its custody till the court case continues.



Soon after the media hype, a family court in the state capital put a stop to further proceedings of formalising the adoption.



Meanwhile, Anupama had approached the Kerala State Women's Commission seeking their intervention as all her certificates are at her parents' house, here and despite several attempts they were not able to get it.



While Anupama appeared before the Commission last week, her father failed to turn up, but despite a week of its orders to her father to hand over the certificates, the very next day, nothing has happened and as a result the couple is unable to register their marriage as all such documents are not with her.



The Commission is presently headed by P. Sathidevi, a former Lok Sabha member of the CPI-M and also sister of one of the top notch party veteran P.Jayarajan.



Last week, Anupama had threatened that if things do not move fast, she will have to launch a protest to get justice.



