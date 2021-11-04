Missing baby: Kerala mother unhappy with police probe, mulls protest

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 4 (IANS) A young Kerala mother, anxious to get back her one-year-old boy, on Thursday expressed anguish over the course of the ongoing police probe and threatened to begin a protest, if things don't improve.



"I am least happy in the way the probe is going on as those at the helm of affairs at the Kerala State Child Welfare Council and Child Welfare Committee continue to sit in their posts, which means they can easily thwart the probe. Already what we hear is crucial CCTV visuals have gone missing from these places, which clearly means, those at the helm at these places are playing games. If this is the way, then we will have to think of launching another protest," said Anupama.



The 22-year-old SFI activist and granddaughter of one of the topmost yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital, and her husband Ajith, a worker of the CPI-M-backed youth wing has been in the news since last month, when the media took up their case.



The couple was forced to approach the media, after their pleas to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the state police chief, their party leaders and several other agencies went in vain. It was only after the media took up the case, did the government and the police began to act.



According to the information, it is now alleged that the Child Welfare Committee has given the baby boy of the couple to an Andhra Pradesh couple for adoption last year.



In a related development, a family court in the state capital, which last week stayed all the adoption procedures of the baby boy to the Andhra couple, asked the CWC to file an affidavit on what exactly had happened in the case and posted it for further hearing for November 20.



The court also pointed out that if required, a DNA test also can be done and came down heavily on the CWC, which admitted that its license for adoption had expired and the process for renewing it is underway.



Incidentally, it was following a day long protest by Anupama and her husband in front of the State Secretariat last month, the Vijayan government decided to act and took appropriate measures.



--IANS

