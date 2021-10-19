Miscreants raise Pak-like flag at BJP office in MP's Betul

Betul, Oct 19 (IANS) Miscreants allegedly raised a flag resembling that of Pakistan at the BJP office in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. The flag was later removed after several photos and videos went viral on the social media.



On Monday evening, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Praveen Gugnani lodged a written complaint with the Betul Superintendent of Police through e-mail saying that a Pakistani flag was installed at the BJP office.



"Some anti-national elements have tied an Islamic flag resembling that of Pakistan at the BJP office in Betul district on one side without permission," the complaint added.



The BJP leader in his complaint said on the basis of the pictures which went viral he initially thought it was fake but later the same day in the evening, he sent a BJP worker to the spot where it was confirmed that the flag was installed at the BJP office till late night. The accused must be booked under a criminal case.



As the videos went viral, the Police removed the flag the same evening. It is not yet known who installed the flag. A police investigation is on.



--IANS

