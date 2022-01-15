Mirabai Chanu joins Manipur police, takes charge as Addl SP

Imphal, Jan 15 (IANS) Ace athlete Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in Women's 49 kg category in weightlifting in July last year, on Saturday joined as the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Manipur police.



Chanu's father Saikhom Kriti Meitei and mother Saikhom Tombi accompanied her when she took charge of the new assignment with in the official uniform.



The Manipur government had earlier appointed her as ASP (Sports) after her performance at the Olympics.



The 27-years-old Olympian after taking the charge of ASP (Sports) made a courtesy call to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who earlier gave her a reward of Rs 1 crore.



"Our Nation's pride, Olympian Silver medalist, Mirabai Chanu has taken charge as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports), Manipur Police and called on me at my office today," Singh tweeted.



She also expressed her happiness after joining as the ASP (Sports).



"It is an honour to have joined the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). I would like to thank the state of Manipur and our Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Sir, for giving me this opportunity to serve the country and its citizens," she tweeted.



Tagging the photographs of her parents, Mirabai in another tweet said: "Proud moment for me and my parents who have supported me in every step of my journey as I join office with the Manipur Police as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports). Thank you mom and dad for your sacrifices, I feel happy to make you both proud."



--IANS

sc/pgh







