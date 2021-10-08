Minor irrigation gives major push to groundwater table in UP

Lucknow, Oct 8 (IANS) Minor irrigation and better water management is giving a major push to groundwater table in Uttar Pradesh.



With focus on improving the groundwater table, the minor irrigation department has completed as many as 23 check dams and 12 ponds in Lucknow alone in the last four and a half years.



The result is an improved water table in Chinhat and Sarojini Nagar blocks, resulting in regular supply of water for irrigation leading to better crop yield.



The groundwater level in the two blocks of Chinhat and Sarojini Nagar had registered a major dip over the years pushing the area into 'over-exploited' category.



The minor irrigation department took up the task of improving the water table in the area in particular along with eight other development blocks of Lucknow.



As a part of a well drafted project, the department encouraged rainwater harvesting in the areas and planting saplings during the state-wide plantation drive over the years.



Nearly 20,93,581 saplings were planted in the two blocks alone and water harvesting plants were planted in 446 government and semi-government buildings in the rural as well as the urban areas.



According to Lavlesh Singh, former gram pradhan of Papanamau panchayat, Chinhat, "The increasing exploitation of water and the falling groundwater level was the major concern of the Chinhat area. With the efforts of the government, rainwater harvesting is starting to pay off."



He said less water-consuming methods like drip and sprinkler systems have been promoted in agriculture resulting in reduction in the consumption of water.



Anurag Srivastava, Principal Secretary of Namami Gange project informed that an action plan has been made, and based on that, the schemes are being run for groundwater conservation across the state.



Water harvesting arrangements are being made according to the geographical conditions. Local people are also cooperating in this, due to which the results are positive.





