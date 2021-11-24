Minor gives birth to child in TN, police to book accused under POCSO

Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Tamil Nadu has directed the Theni DSP to take action against accused Perumal (27) who raped a minor girl leading to the birth of a girl child.



The CWC has asked the police to take action under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) and report it within 15 days.



The 14-year-old Tamil Nadu girl gave birth to a baby on November 11 and approached the CWC to take the child as she said she did not have the means to raise the child.



CWC member B. Pandiaraja told mediapersons that a girl from Andipatti taluk said that her neighbour Perumal had given her food laced with sedatives and raped her.



The victim said that when she regained consciousness, she knew that she had been raped but did not inform her family.



As the victim fell ill, her mother took her to a hospital and during routine check-up, doctor told her that the girl was seven months pregnant.



--IANS

aal/svn