Minor girl found dead in Hyderabad yet to be identified

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (IANS) A minor girl, whose body was found at Dwarakapuri Colony here on November 4, is suspected to have been murdered but is yet to be identified.



Police suspect that the girl, aged about five years, was murdered at some other place and her body dumped in the colony near Road Number One Banjara Hills in the heart of the city.



The girl has still not been identified. Police stations in Hyderabad and all districts have been given the child's photo for identification.



The child was in purple pants with white flowers and a grey T-shirt. While there were no external or bleeding injuries, autopsy report indicated that she had suffered internal injuries due to forcible impact on stomach and back near her lungs, liver and kidneys.



No breakthrough has been made even four days after the body was found. Police teams constituted to crack the case were scanning the CCTV footage in the surrounding areas. There were no CCTV cameras at the spot where the body was found, but there were several cameras installed in surrounding areas.



The police are reportedly looking for a woman, who allegedly dumped the body.



The body was found near Vengal Rao Park in Dwarakapuri Colony on November 4 morning. Locals informed the police. The autopsy was conducted at Gandhi Hospital.



Punjagutta Police had registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and took up investigations. Seven teams were formed to identify and track down the person who dumped the body.



--IANS

ms/shb/dpb