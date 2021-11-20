Minor girl abducted in Delhi rescued from Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A minor girl, who was kidnapped on November 12 in the national capital, was rescued by the Delhi Police from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, an official said here on Saturday.



According to the official, on November 12 the father of the girl, a resident of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi came to Mohan Garden police station and reported that his 16-year-old minor daughter was missing since 4.30 p.m. of the day.



The police immediately swung into action and registered an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.



"A probe into the matter was immediately launched. During the course of the investigation, all the mandatory details were flashed across the country and information was sent to NCRB, CBI as well as Doordarshan," DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said.



In the meantime, it came to notice that a person who was working at a nearby mobile shop is the prime suspect in the case.



Technical surveillance was established on the known mobile numbers of the victim, friends as well as the suspected persons. However, it did not fetch any clue.



"However, with the help of the Cyber Cell, Dwarka, the location of the victim as well as the accused was zeroed to Rudrapur, Uttarakhand," the official said.



A police team was immediately despatched to Rudrapur and the kidnapped girl was rescued on November 18. The accused, identified as Riyaz Ahamd, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was arrested.



The medical examination of the victim was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and her statement under section 164 of the CrPC was recorded before a local court. After the statement, section 6 of the POCSO Act was added in the case.



Crimes against women in the national capital continue to show an upward trajectory, compared to last year's data.



So far (this year), over 3000 women have been kidnapped in Delhi, raising serious concerns about the safety of women.



As per the data, 3,117 women have been kidnapped till now, way more than last year's 2,226 kidnappings in the first 10 months.



--IANS

uj/shs/bg