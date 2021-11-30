Minor boy abducted in Delhi, rescued from Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) A minor boy, who was kidnapped from the national capital five days back, has been rescued by the Delhi Police from Mumbai, an official said here on Tuesday.



According to the official, the missing complaint about the 10-year-old boy was lodged by his mother on November 25 at the Mansarovar Park police station, after which the cops swung into action and registered an FIR under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code.



"We launched a massive manhunt at various shelter homes, railway stations and bus stands, but to no avail," DCP R. Sathiyasundaram said.



He further said that during inquiry, it was revealed that one drug addict from the same locality, Shiv Shankar alias Shiva, also went missing the same day.



The police obtained Shiva's number and the mother of the kidnapped child called him, but the accused told that he is in Pathankot and that he does not know anything about the missing child. Later, he switched off his mobile phone.



As the police were monitoring the call, they found the suspect's location was in Dharavi, Mumbai, and not Pathankot.



The police contacted local sources in Dharavi and one social worker agreed to help them in the case. The social worker informed the police that Shiva used to stay in Dharavi four years ago, and that he has come again from Delhi two days back.



He also told the police that Shiva was seen with a 10-11-year-old boy in the area.



A police team was immediately dispatched to Mumbai where they safely rescued the child from near the Mahim railway station.



During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had kidnapped the boy with a motive to sell him in Mumbai so that he could meet his drug requirements.



