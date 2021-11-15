Ministry of Jal Shakti to consult K'taka before preparing DPR on inter-state river linking: CM

Bengaluru, Nov 15 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consult the state before preparing a detailed project report (DPR) in connection with the Peninsular Interlinking River Project.



Speaking to the media on his return from Tirupati after attending the chief minister's meeting chaired by Shah, Bommai said, "I have voiced my concern that before the DPR is prepared on the interlinking river project, in which linking of Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery and Palar rivers is proposed, the share of water of states must be finalised. Amit Shah has directed the Ministry of Jal Shakti to consider Karnataka's demands."



Shah has also asked them to discuss the issue with Karnataka and directed them not to continue with the DPR without consulting the state, Bommai said.



"Likewise, the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal 2 notification is yet to be turned into an order. The petition is lying before the Supreme Court. The Central government will make its stand clear soon in this regard. I have insisted on issuing a notification since the matter has been pending for 10 years," Bommai said.



"The Mekedatu project was also discussed. But the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister was absent and so we didn't get a response. We are in touch with the ministry of water resources and during my recent trip, I discussed the issue with the advocates. It will be resolved soon," he said.



The dispute dates back to the pre-Independence period.



"Tamil Nadu is always indulging in water politics," the CM said.



--IANS

