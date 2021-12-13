Minister hails high disposal rate of Jammu, Srinagar CAT benches

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Public Grievances Jitendra Singh on Monday hailed the high disposal rate of the newly created Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) benches of Jammu and Srinagar, saying in a span of just 15 days, more than 100 cases had been disposed of by the Srinagar bench while the Jammu bench had disposed of over 6,000 cases in over one year.



Reviewing the functioning of the newly created benches with CAT Chairman Manjula Das in the national capital, Singh said Jammu and Kashmir is the only Union Territory in the country to have two CAT benches.



The Minister said having two CAT benches signify the impetus the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives to Jammu and Kashmir, and the well-being of the government staff so as to keep them a motivating force which would ultimately accelerate the development of the union territory.



The Srinagar CAT bench was inaugurated by Jitendra Singh on November 23 this year while the Jammu bench was inaugurated by him in June last year. They deal exclusively with service matters of government employees.



The Minister said the two benches will go a long way in not only reducing the burden of various courts but would also provide to the persons covered by the Administrative Tribunals, speedy relief in respect of their grievances and service matters.



It is worth highlighting that both the buildings of CAT at Jammu and Srinagar respectively, have been allotted by the union territory government.



He also said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to transparency and "justice for all". The people-friendly reforms undertaken in the last seven years have benefitted the entire country including the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.



He further said that more than 800 central laws, which were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir earlier, have been made applicable after August 5, 2019 for the benefit of people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, so that they can enjoy the same rights as people in the rest of India.



--IANS

