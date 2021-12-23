Minimum temperature rises above zero in Srinagar, light snow at isolated places

Srinagar, Dec 23 (IANS) After nearly one month the minimum temperature on Thursday rose above the freezing point in Srinagar and many places in Kashmir.



Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department said, "As expected, there is a significant rise in minimum temperature by 4-5 degree Celsius in J&K and Ladakh.



"Light Snow also reported at isolated places of Kashmir."



The minimum temperature was 2.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while it was 0.3 in Pahalgam and minus 3.7 in Gulmarg.



Light snowfall occurred Thursday morning in Gulmarg and Tangmarg while light rain lashed the plains in the Valley.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 9.6, Leh minus 7.8 and Kargil minus 6.1 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 9.3, Katra 8.8, Batote 5.4, Banihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah 4.6 as the minimum.



Weather office has forecast moderate to heavy rain/snow in the Valley and Ladakh on December 27.



--IANS

sq/dpb