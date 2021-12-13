Mini chopper, Rolex gifted to Jacqueline, luxury cars, cash to family: ED charge sheet (Lead)

New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) To win the confidence of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar called her up and made her believe that he was speaking from Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office, reveals the charge sheet in the Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against him.



This call was made by Chandrasekhar to Shan Muthathil, the makeup artist of the actress, who was initially avoiding him but after the high-profile "call", she started talking to him.



Chandrasekhar gave her a lot of luxury gifts which included Gucci outfits for gym wear, Gucci shoes, Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bangles and LV bags. He also gave a mini chopper to Jacqueline which she returned, as per the charge sheet.



The charge sheet reads that he also gifted a BMW car to Geraldine Fernandez, the sister of Jacqueline who is living in the US. As per the charge sheet he also gave around $1,80,000 and a Porche car to the mother of Jacqueline.



However, the actress, in her statement, recorded before ED officials said that her sister took a loan of $1,50,000 from Chandrasekhar. She also accepted that he transferred around Rs 15 lakh to the account of her brother who lives in Australia.



"I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021, he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalithaa," Jacqueline told the ED, reads the charge sheet.



The ED filed this charge sheet last week and the court took cognisance of it immediately.



The charge sheet reveals that Pinky Irani, an aide of Chandrasekhar who was arrested recently and introduced herself to Jacqueline's staff as Angel, had introduced Chandrasekhar to the actress.



It was Irani who used to select luxury gifts for Jacqueline and deliver them to the actress.



Chandrasekhar has said that actress Nora Fatehi wanted to buy a BMW in the name of Mehboob Khan. On her request, around Rs 75 lakh was given to B. Mohan Raj in Chennai.



The ED will soon file a supplementary charge sheet, in which they will name more accused including Irani.



