Mind you, we bowl as a unit and not as individuals: Adil Rashid after big England win

Dubai, Oct 24 (IANS) Following the big win over defending T20 World champions West Indies in a 'Super 12' game of the ICC T20 World Cup here, England have indicated that they would like to bowl more tightly as a unit in order to continue the momentum from the six-wicket victory achieved in just 8.2 overs.



Bowling was England's biggest concern ahead of the T20 World Cup with two of their mainstays --Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes -- not in the side due to injuries and mental health issues. But on Saturday, the Eoin Morgan-led side put those issues to rest with a commanding performance, which left two-time world T20 champions West Indies stunned.



West Indies could only muster 55 in 14.2 overs and England smashed the required runs with 70 balls to spare, making a mockery of the side that boasts of some of the best all-rounders, including Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell, in their ranks.



England spinner Adil Rashid, when asked about the importance of having quality spinners in the ranks in order to succeed in this part of the world, said, "I don't think we look at it like that. I think we look at it as a bowling unit. We know we have got five, six bowlers there, match winners. And on any given day, anybody can come on and get wickets, and like that is shared in every other game as well.



"So it's not just about spin. It's definitely a bowling unit and it's not just about any individual for ourselves. It's definitely a bowling unit thing, not just about the spinners or whatever," said Rashid, who was the most successful bowler for his side, snaring four wickets for just two runs in the 2.2 overs he bowled.



While Moeen Ali rattled the top order, grabbing Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer, Adil Rashid dismantled the middle-order and tail, accounting for captain Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy and Ravi Rampaul.



"I don't think we could (have asked for a better game). I thought we as a bowling group, I thought we bowled exceptionally well. Everything fell into plan. Moeen (Ali) started off brilliantly there, along with Woakesy (Chris Woakes) and that Tymal (Mill), CJ (Chris Jordan) and myself, we backed up very well. I thought we bowled exceptionally well," said Rashid.



On how the side will maintain the momentum in the upcoming games, given that England would have given huge expectations to their fans, Rashid said, "You just take it a game at a time. Obviously the next game now is on Tuesday or whatever. So we'll go back in the nets, practice again and take it a game at a time. We don't look too far ahead. Whatever game that is in front of us, we play that."



