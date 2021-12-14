Military helicopter crashes in Thailand, 2 killed

Bangkok, Dec 14 (IANS) A Thai helicopter on a military training flight crashed on Tuesday, killing both crew onboard, local media reported.



The helicopter, flying with other helicopters on the training flight from Army Aviation Centre in Lop Buri province, caught fire and crashed about 9.40 a.m. in the neighbouring province of Nakhon Sawan, Xinhua news agency reported an army source.



An investigation has been launched, and investigators have arrived at the site.



--IANS

int/skp/