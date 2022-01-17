Militants hurl grenade at Srinagar police control room, no damage caused

Srinagar, Jan 17 (IANS) Militants hurled a grenade on Monday at the police control room (PCR) in Srinagar city but it exploded without causing any damage.



Police sources said militants hurled a grenade at the 6th India Reserve Battalion at the PCR in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.



"The grenade exploded without causing any damage. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.



On Sunday, a civilian and a policeman were injured when militants hurled a grenade at a party of the security forces in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar.



--IANS

