Militants detonate IED in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 18 (IANS) Militants detonated a low intensity improvised explosive device (IED) in J&K's Kulgam district on Tuesday but it did not cause any damage, police said.



"Militants triggered off a low intensity IED at Ziyarat Qaimoh-Kader Road, an area falling between Yaripora and Qaimooh in Kulgam.



"There was no casualty in the incident. Soon a contingent of police and army reached the spot and cordoned off the area for searches," a police officer said.



--IANS

sq/vd





