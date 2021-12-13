Militants attack police bus in Srinagar, 8 injured

Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) At least eight Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel were injured, four of them critically, when militants attacked a police bus in Srinagar on Monday, police said.



Police sources said militants fired at a police bus belonging to JKAP 9th battalion in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar in the evening.



"Initial reports said eight policemen have been injured in this attack. Four have sustained critical injuries. Reinforcements have been rushed to the area," a source said.



