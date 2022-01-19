Militants attack CRPF bunker in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 19 (IANS) Militants fired at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag town on Wednesday but no one was injured, police said.



Militants fired at the bunker on the K.P. Road in Anantnag, a police officer said.



"No damage was caused in this incident. The area has been cordoned off for searches," police said.



--IANS

sq/vd



