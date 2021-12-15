Milind Soman's 1000 km long 'Green Ride' to raise awareness against air pollution

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANSlife) After a 1,000km long bicycle journey from Mumbai to raise awareness against air pollution, fitness icon Milind Soman reached Delhi where he culminated the 'Green Ride- Ek Pahal Swachh Hawa Ki Ore powered by GAIL (India) Limited.





The Green Ride entourage started on December 3, 2021 from Mumbai and passed through Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana before arriving at New Delhi.



"Delighted, grateful and exhilarated! This sums up my journey on cycle from Mumbai to Delhi. The 'Green Ride' was an effort to explore and promote healthier modes of transportation," Milind Soman said.



Adding, "I hope I was able to create some more awareness about how we are polluting the air we breathe, and efforts we all can make to reduce this pollution! Every small step that we take, like opting for a car pool, planting a tree, choosing to cycle rather than taking a car, quitting smoking and so many other small ways, plays a huge role in making our environment healthier for us and all life on the planet. Will continue to campaign for this cause and other important ones through more such initiatives in the future," he added.



GAIL Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain, Director (Marketing) ES Ranganathan, Director (Finance) RK Jain, Chief Vigilance Officer Shubha Naresh Bhambani and other senior officials were present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, GAIL CMD Manoj Jain said: "GAIL was always at the forefront of the fight against the air pollution. The company's social media initiative 'Hawa Badlo' which strives to raise awareness against the menace has reached netizens over 100 million times.



"As part of its commitment towards rising awareness for sustainable and environment friendly lifestyle, GAIL partnered with Green Ride- Ek Pehal Swachh Hawa Ki Ore which is an unique initiative by fitness icon Milind Soman to raise awareness and encourage the people of India to do their bit towards cleaner air."



