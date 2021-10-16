Milind Gunaji talks about his upcoming projects, impact of OTT

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Milind Gunaji has a lot on his plate. Those who remember him from 'Race 3' will see him soon with Arjun Rampal and Sunny Leone in 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon'.



Also on his list of upcoming projects are 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Karthik Aryan and Kiara Advani, under Anis Bazmi's direction; 'Hit', starring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra; 'Wings of Gold', which features a Bruce Lee lookalike and Ali Fazal; and a web series with a top Bollywood actor.



Talking about his upcoming projects, the versatile actor, who's also a writer and TV show host, said: "I feel fortunate enough to be a part of such big Bollywood projects, unlike many actors who have faded away with time. I have always loved being an entertainer and that's what keeps me going even after so many years."



The actor, who's also the Government of Maharashtra's forests and wildlife brand ambassador, said: "There is still so much I want to explore as an actor. I am really excited about the projects that I am currently working on and the bunch of talent around me has been teaching me a lot. They come with so much passion and positivity. That's what we are trying to bring on the screen as well."



Talking about his OTT foray, Gunaji added: "I am working on a web series where I play a different type of character about whom I cannot talk much. OTT has been a blessing for everyone who's been trying to make a mark in the entertainment world. It has opened up doors for even the aspirants and has helped us reach a wider audience. I look forward to working on more such projects."



