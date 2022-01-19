Microsoft Xbox Game Pass reaches 25mn subscribers

San Francesco, Jan 19 (IANS) Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox Game Pass has gained 25 million subscribers amid coronavirus pandemic.



The service was launched in 2017 with more than 100 Xbox games for $9.99 per month, though a separate PC-only sub is available for $4.99. One can get a bundle with both, plus Xbox Live Gold, for $14.99.



The news of this new milestone came accompanying the announcement that Microsoft is acquiring Activision-Blizzard, a gaming publisher known for titles like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.



"Upon close, we will offer as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard's incredible catalog," Xbox chief Phil Spencer said in his acquisition announcement.



"We also announced today that Game Pass now has more than 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass," Spencer added.



When the transaction between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard closes, Microsoft will become the world's third-largest gaming company by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony.



The planned acquisition includes iconic franchises from the Activision, Blizzard and King studios like "Warcraft," "Diablo," "Overwatch," "Call of Duty" and "Candy Crush," in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming.



The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.



--IANS

wh/dpb



