Microsoft unveils customised Xbox Series

Beijing, Jan 23 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has revealed a customised console of its Xbox Series S to mark the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese zodiac, although it is thought that this new console will not be available for purchase, media report says.



According to GizmoChina, the company said as part of its celebration of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger, Xbox has created 15 custom Xbox Series S consoles and accompanying Xbox Wireless Controllers with Chinese cartoon designer Bu2ma.



Instead of being put on sale, the consoles will be the giveaway for a contest on Wechat and Bilibili which begins from January 25, the report said.



The custom Xbox Series S consoles and wireless controllers will certainly be collector's items and will be iconic as well.



Microsoft has produced lots of Xbox consoles sporting customised designs over the years.



Some of the consoles and controllers were tie-ins with some of the more popular games and sold mostly on a limited-edition basis, the report said.



There have been other Xbox customized console designs that were far deeper than just faceplate customization, also on a limited-edition basis, it added.



According to the Chinese Lunar calendar, the Year of the Tiger begins from February 1, 2022, to January 21, 2023. The Tiger remains a revered giant of Chinese folklore and also a wildlife delight.



--IANS

vc/ksk/







