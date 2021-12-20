Microsoft Surface Duo reportedly facing issues with copy & paste feature

San Francisco, Dec 20 (IANS) Microsoft had launched the Surface Duo 2 phone back in September and now, reports have emerged that the first-gen Surface Duo is having some basic functionality issues on its software side.



According to a report by MSPoweruser, after the December 2021 update, the Surface Duo has started to glitch when it comes to the copy and paste feature.



Reddit user Chris St Aubyn said the copy/paste feature is now broken on his Surface Duo device. But apparently, his device is not the only one that has developed this issue.



Another Duo owner wrote that the new patch is "ruining my whole multitasking experience", while one more user said: "I'm having a problem where text that is copied from one screen doesn't paste on the other. Which for me destroys almost the whole point of dual screens."



The Microsoft Surface Duo features two 5.6-inch OLED (1,350x1,800 pixels) displays with 4:3 aspect ratio that join together to provide an 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion display with 2,700 x 1,800 pixels resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio.



Under the hood, the Surface Duo has octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.



There are also two batteries, with an overall capacity of 3,577mAh.



--IANS

wh/ksk/







