Microsoft reportedly discontinues all Xbox One consoles

San Francisco, Jan 13 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft has stopped manufacturing all Xbox One consoles, media reports say.



According to The Verge, the company originally discontinued the Xbox One X and digital Xbox One S ahead of the Xbox Series X launch, then quietly stopped manufacturing the Xbox One S at the end of 2020.



"To focus on production of Xbox Series X/S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020," Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console product marketing, was quoted as saying in a statement to The Verge.



As per the report, the company seems able to meet the demand for the $299 Xbox Series S, though.



Speaking just after the launch of the Xbox Series X/S in 2020, Xbox chief Phil Spencer told The Verge that the company had built more Xbox Series X consoles than Series S, but that ultimately the lower price point of the Series S would win out.



"We can actually build more of the Series S (chips) in the same (chip) die space as we can the Series X," Spencer was quoted as saying.



--IANS

