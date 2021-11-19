Microsoft Edge getting price tracking, leaked passwords features

San Francisco, Nov 19 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft is planning to add a new price tracker to its Edge browser, as well as a new feature that will let people easily change their passwords if they have been leaked online.



The price-tracking feature will be available soon and is designed to track products you have recently viewed and alert you of price changes, The Verge reported.



The company has focused a lot on shopping improvements with its Edge browser and already has price comparison, price history, and built-in coupons in Edge.



"This feature is coming soon and will be built into the browser, so you just need to browse as you normally would, and Microsoft Edge will let you know if any of the items you have recently looked at have changed in price," said Liat Ben-Zur, a Microsoft executive working on the company's "Modern Life" initiative.



Microsoft Edge is also getting a new useful password tool, the report said.



The company is piloting a new feature in Edge that will make it easy to update your passwords if they're leaked online.



Edge already monitors leaked passwords if users allow it to do so, and soon they will be able to navigate directly to a site's change password page for affected credentials. Edge will then create a new, unique and strong password.



--IANS

vc/ksk/







