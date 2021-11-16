Microsoft changing back Windows 11's 'Black Screen of Death' to blue

San Francisco, Nov 16 (IANS) Tech giant Microsoft is changing its 'Black Screen of Death' in Windows 11 back to the original blue colour.



Microsoft had changed its 'Blue Screen of Death' (BSOD) to black in Windows 11 earlier this year to match the new black logon and shutdown screens.



It was the first major change to the BSOD since Microsoft added a sad face to the screen in Windows 8, The Verge reported.



That change is now being reverted in a Windows 11 update that's due to be released any day now.



"We changed the screen colour to blue when a device stops working or a stop error occurs as in previous versions of Windows," said Microsoft in recent patch note for the Windows 11 update spotted by Windows Central.



Microsoft first introduced the BSOD in Windows 3.0, offering a way for IT professionals and support personnel to diagnose hardware and memory faults.



A BSOD is Windows' own kernel error, and it typically includes a dump of data that IT admins can analyse to determine what is causing the crashes.



The Blue Screen of Death has long been part of Windows, and is an easy way for end-users to spot a problem and call for IT support, the report said.



--IANS

vc/arm