Microsoft brings mixed reality headset HoloLens 2 to India

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Microsoft on Wednesday announced that its mixed reality headset HoloLens 2 is now available in India.



Apart from India, HoloLens 2 is also available in Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, Portugal, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan.



"HoloLens 2 helps businesses, and their employees complete crucial tasks faster, safer, and more efficiently, and creates new ways to connect with customers as well as partners," Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India said.



The next-generation AR headset is built off a Qualcomm system-on-a-chip and is targeted at enterprise.



The headset offers a new time-of-flight depth sensor, combined with built-in artificial intelligence and semantic understanding to enable direct manipulation of holograms in a more realistic fashion.



Thousands of leading companies in industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail, and education are using HoloLens 2.



