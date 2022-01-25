Micromax In note 2 with quad rear cameras launched in India

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Smartphone maker Micromax on Monday launched its new handset 'Micromax In note 2' with quad rear cameras and 20:9 AMOLED display in India.



The IN note 2 will be available in 4+64GB in two shades - black and brown from January 30 onwards on micromaxinfo.com.



"Consumers today are aspiring to own a stylish smartphone without compromising on the performance. With the IN note 2, we have struck the right chord where style meets performance," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India said in a statement.



The smartphone features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 550 nits of peak brightness.



Under the hood, there is the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM.



The smartphone comes with the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP primary sensor, along with a 5MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.



For selfies the device offers a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front.



The handset also houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.



Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.



--IANS

