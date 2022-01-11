Micro containment zones see a steep rise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 11 (IANS) The rise of micro containment zones in Bengaluru has caused a concern in the health department, as there are as many as 412 active micro containment zones in the city, according to official statistics.



The authorities have managed to deactivate 1,662 micro containment zones out of 2,074, however, the existing numbers have seen a phenomenal rise in a month.



Mahadevapura zone tops the list with 143 such zones. It is where the International Tech Park (ITPL) is situated in which more than 100 reputed software companies operate and more than 55,000 professionals work. Apart from the ITPL campus, the zone houses many startups and major IT companies.



Since the movement of people from abroad is frequent, it always registers more number of containment zones. During the second wave also, the area had the most number of micro containment zones in the city.



Bommanahalli stands second with 100 micro containment zones. The zone houses a cosmopolitan crowd and a large number of software professionals reside in the area.



South zone has reported 49 such zones, West (49), East (44), Yelahanka (33), Dasarahalli (6) and RR Nagar (4) are also under radar.



Authorities explain that the situation is being efficiently managed in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. They have deactivated 315 and 410 such zones in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, respectively.



Similarly, as many as 288 micro containment zones are deactivated in the East zone to bring down the number to 33. In South Zone, 258 are deactivated and in Yelahanka as many as 199 such zones are deactivated.



In total among 2,074 micro containment zones, 1,662 are deactivated in the entire city. Luckily, the recovery rate in the city is 95 per cent. Stringent measures are initiated to check the spread of the coronavirus.



--IANS

mka/skp/