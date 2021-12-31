MHA extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs till March 31

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday extended the December 31 deadline for validity of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of NGOs to March 31.



A notice issued by the Ministry's Foreign Division said that in continuation to its Public Notice of September 30, 2021 regarding extension of the validity of FCRA registration, the Central government has decided to extend validity of FCRA registration certificates up to March 31, 2022 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier, "in respect of only those entities who fulfil certain criteria".



It said that FCRA registration certificates of such entities should be expiring between the period of September 29, 2020 and March 31, 2022 and such entities should have applied or to apply for renewal on the FCRA portal before expiry of certificate of registration in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.



The Ministry said that all FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received.



On September 29, the Ministry had extended validity of FCRA registration certificates of such NGOs whose validity was to expire on September 30 and applied for the renewal.



