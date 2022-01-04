Metro, buses to run at full capacity in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Public mode of transportations i.e. metro and buses will run at full capacity during the weekdays in the national capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.



In wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, Sisodia announced a weekend curfew and said that the public mode of conveyance like metro and buses will run at their full capacity with strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines during the weekdays.



The deputy chief minister noted that the serpentine queues were seen outside metro stations and at bus stops in the past few days that could become potential spots for superspreading.



"The crowd outside of metros and at bus stops could easily spread the virus at a faster pace. In order to avoid that, both the modes of public transportations will run at their full capacity but with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols," he said, adding that those seen without a mask would not be allowed entry.



Following the DDMA orders passed under 'yellow' alert, both Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) ran, but only with 50 per cent of their respective capacity on-board, causing great inconvenience to the general masses and forcing them to wait at stations for a longer period of time.



Updating the media on the total number of Covid cases in the union territory, Sisodia said: "Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days. Of these, around 350 patients are in hospital, 124 need Oxygen and seven are on ventilator."



He urged the people to look after themselves and "step out only when it is an absolute necessity", urging them to "always wear a mask and maintain social/physical distance."



Triggered by Omicron variant, COVID-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating on a daily basis.



On Monday, the national capital recorded 4,099 fresh infections with a positivity rate of 6.89 per cent. Both are the highest since May 18, 2021, when the city logged 4,482 fresh cases at a test positivity rate of 6.89 per cent.



