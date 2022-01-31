Meta took down 22mn pieces of bad content in India on FB, Insta in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Meta (formerly known as Facebook) took down over 19.3 million pieces of bad content across 13 categories on Facebook and over 2.4 million pieces of such content across 12 categories on photo-sharing platform Instagram in the month of December in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021, the company said on Monday.



Meta also received 534 reports for Facebook through the Indian grievance mechanism from December 1-December 31, and responded to all of these reports, spanning from fake profiles to harassment/abusive content and hacked accounts.



Of the other 95 reports where specialised review was needed on Facebook, Meta took action on 28 of those.



On Instagram, Meta received 414 reports through the Indian grievance mechanism and responded to 100 per cent of the 414 reports. Of the other 107 reports where specialised review was needed, the company reviewed content and took action on 41 reports.



"In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we have published our monthly compliance report that contains details of the content that we have removed pro-actively using our automated tools and details of user complaints received and action taken," said a Meta spokesperson.



The categories under which Meta has taken action on accounts include adult nudity, bullying and harassment, child endangerment, dangerous organisations/hate speech, etc.



In November, over 16.2 million content pieces were "actioned" on Facebook in India under 13 violation categories. Meanwhile, Instagram took action against over 3.2 million pieces across 12 categories in the same month.



As per the new IT rules that came into effect earlier last year, big digital platforms (with over 5 million users) have to publish the monthly compliance reports.



