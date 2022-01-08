Meta opens Privacy Centre to educate users on data security

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Facing an intense scrutiny over users' data privacy, Meta has introduced a Privacy Centre across its family of apps to educate billions of users.



Available to a limited number of people using Facebook on desktop in the US at the moment, the Privacy Centre is expected to educate people on their privacy options and make it easier to understand how Meta (formerly Facebook) collects and uses information.



The social network said on Friday it will roll this out to more people and apps in the coming months.



"We've built a number of privacy and security controls across our apps and technologies over the years, and our goal is for Privacy Centre to serve as a hub for those controls and privacy education," Meta said in a statement.



The current version of Privacy Centre has five modules: Security, Sharing, Collection, Use and Ads.



People who have access to this initial launch can find Privacy Centre by navigating to Settings and Privacy on the desktop version of Facebook.



"As we expand the Privacy Centre, we will add more ways to access it in places where you may have privacy concerns," Meta added.



The categories will let you manage security settings, who your posts are shared with, how Meta collects and uses your info, and what your advertising profile and preferences are.



"You can brush up on account security, set up tools like two-factor-authentication or learn more about how Meta fights data scraping and learn about the different types of data that Meta collects, and how you can view that data through tools like Access Your Information," the company elaborated.



