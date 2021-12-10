Meta opens 'Horizon Worlds' VR experience to 18+ in US, Canada

San Francisco, Dec 10 (IANS) Meta (formerly Facebook) has announced to make its social virtual reality (VR) experience 'Horizon Worlds' available for free to everyone 18 years of age or older in the US and Canada, as it prepares for Metaverse.



Horizon Worlds is available to download for free on Quest 2 and as of January 13, it will no longer be supported on Quest 1 VR headset.



Facebook in October announced a $10 million Creator Fund to encourage people to build experiences on its Horizon VR platform, which it is now calling Horizon Worlds.



Although Horizon Worlds is still in beta, the company clearly wants to get more people making content for the platform to offer more experiences that could be interesting to users.



"Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can create and explore together. Since launching as an invite-only beta last year, we've been amazed by the community that's begun to form and inspired by the unique experiences they've built," Meta said in a blog post on Thursday.



Meta has also debuted Arena Clash, a new team-based laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds.



"We're launching new mechanics and templates for creators to use when building their own games. Creators can now modify working scripts to create their own games for the community to play," said Meta.



The Horizon Worlds users have several safety options, including access to personal Safe Zone at any time through wrist menu, which lets them take a break and then block, mute or report people.



