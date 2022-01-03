MeT issues advisory for moderate to heavy snowfall in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 3 (IANS) Weather office on Monday issued an advisory forecasting moderate to heavy snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and warned about surface and aerial transport disruption from January 3 to January 9.



A statement issued by the local MeT office said, "Two successive Western Disturbances (WDs) are most likely to affect Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas from January 3rd (Late Night) to January 9th (Forenoon)."



"Under the influence of these weather systems widespread moderate rain and snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions."



Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3 evening and thereafter increase in intensity and distribution, reads the statement.



"Main activity of this system will be occurrence of moderate to heavy rain/snow, most likely during January 5 and January 8 and gradual decrease thereafter," it added.



The system is likely to cause heavy rain and snow mainly in Pirpanjal range of Jammu division (from Bhaderwah to Banihal), upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla and Kupwara and Drass subdivision of Ladakh.



There may be disruption of surface and air transport including Jammu-Srinagar, Srinagar-Leh highway (Zojila Pass), Leh-Manali, Mughal Road and Sadhna Pass, cautioned the MeT office.



"There are chances of snow avalanches and landslides in vulnerable areas besides disruption of power supply in hilly areas."



--IANS

sheikhqayoom/shs